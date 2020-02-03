A gas main break that occurred Feb. 3 at about 2:30 p.m. on a busy Sandy Springs road, shutting down all lanes of traffic, has reopened.
The break took place at the Roswell Road-Glenridge Drive intersection, where construction crews are reconfiguring the intersection to make it more manageable. All lanes of traffic were blocked just north and just south of the intersection. The road remained closed until about 8 p.m., said Sgt. Sam Worsham, a Sandy Springs Police Department spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.