2019 debutante Katharine McQueen deGolian, standing center, is pictured with her family. Seated from left, Linda Loudermilk (aunt, 1984 debutante), Coley McQueen Loudermilk (cousin, 2017), Robert Charles “Charlie” Loudermilk Sr. (grandfather), Chappell Loudermilk (cousin, 2012) and Frances Coley Loudermilk (aunt). Standing from left, Michael King deGolian Sr. (father), Lisa Loudermilk deGolian (mother, 1976), Robert deGolian (brother), Robert Charles “Charlie” Loudermilk III (cousin), Louise Corrigan Loudermilk (cousin, 2010) and Robert (Robin) Charles Loudermilk Jr. (uncle). Not pictured: deceased grandmother Marilyn McQueen Loudermilk (1954).
From left, three generations of R. Charles Loudermilk I-III: Charlie, Charles and Robin.
Atlanta business owner and philanthropist Robert Charles Loudermilk Sr., 95, died Aug. 3.
Loudermilk's son, Robert C. "Robin" Loudermilk, said his father died from the effects of a stroke. Loudermilk was born and raised in Atlanta, getting his start in business by selling glass bottled Coca-Colas to patrons of what is now the Buckhead Theatre. Loudermilk enrolled at Georgia Tech at 16 years old, before leaving to serve in the Navy in World War II. He later attended University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in commerce.
In 1955, he and his mother started Aaron Rents with $500. The pair purchased 300 metal folding chairs and rented them out for 10 cents a day. Aaron’s eventually made more than $2 billion a year in overall revenue.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Charles “Charlie” Loudermilk Sr," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. "Throughout his life, he remained devoted to ensuring Atlanta is a prosperous, unified and forward-thinking community. From his philanthropic efforts to his work integrating marginalized Atlanta businesses into the larger business community, his accomplishments were many and his actions matched his mantra of “work hard, dream big.” My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
The Loudermilk family estimates Charles Loudermilk Sr. donated more than $35 million to causes across the state.
