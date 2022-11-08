The Atlanta History Center will ring in the holidays with its first-ever tree lighting ceremony in Veterans Park Nov. 18.
The evening will feature family-friendly programming before and after the ceremony including Souper Jenny’s specially curated dinner menu, photos with Santa, musical accompaniments, arts and crafts for kids, festive sips for adults and more.
Guests are invited to arrive early and enjoy dinner at Souper Jenny, featuring a limited menu from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Atlanta History Center members can also enjoy a member-only event prior to the tree lighting featuring photos with Santa, holiday-themed activities for kids and a reduced-rate cash bar. Members will also receive early access to the tree lighting and a reserved area to enjoy the show.
The 50-foot tree will light up promptly at 7:30 p.m., followed by an hour-long holiday celebration in the park. To mark the inaugural ceremony, Atlanta’s beloved Pink Pigs are coming out of retirement and will be on display inside the history center’s museum atrium.
Tickets are $20 for non-member adults and children, $10 for members and free for children ages three and under.
Chairman’s Circle, Phoenix Society and 1926 Circle Insider members receive four tickets with their membership, with additional tickets available at the member rate. To redeem this benefit call 404-814-4102 or email insiders@atlantahistorycenter.com.
The center encourages guests to use code HOLIDAY5 through Nov. 18 to receive $5 off a new membership purchase and two complimentary tickets to the Holiday Tree Lighting. This offer does not extend to Insider level memberships and capacity limitations may apply.
