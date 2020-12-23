The Atlanta Police Department announced the reward in the case regarding a 7-year-old girl being shot while her family drove by Phipps Plaza in Buckhead has increased from $10,000 to $15,000.
Crime Stoppers Atlanta, which normally offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of one or more suspects, increased the reward to $10,000 Dec. 22, thanks to donations from the Buckhead Coalition and the Atlanta Police Foundation. The police stated the reward was upped to $15,000 thanks to a $5,000 contribution from attorney Jackie Patterson.
According to a preliminary news release, Dec. 21 at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in Sandy Springs about a child being shot. At the hospital, investigators spoke to the victim’s aunt, who said she was driving the girl and her mother by Phipps Plaza mall, located at 3500 Peachtree Road, when she heard several gunshots. The police later identified the girl as Kennedy Maxie.
“The aunt continued to drive and a short time later noticed that the victim was acting strangely,” the release stated. “The aunt realized the child had been shot and drove to the hospital, where the victim was taken into surgery in critical condition.”
At a Dec. 22 news conference addressing the incident, interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant called it “a senseless shooting” and said it “derived from individuals unable to resolve a situation civilly.”
Lt. Pete Malecki, the police’s homicide commander, said the police are still gathering information on the case.
“We do know there was a dispute involving multiple males in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue. What we don’t know yet (is) if (it) led to the shooting,” he said.
Bryant said Maxie was shot in the back of the head and remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the incident and any possible suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling or texting 404-577-8477 or visiting atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.
