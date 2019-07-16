The Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office July 16 announced they have increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of one or more suspects involved in the arson attacks on two houses on Betsy Avenue in southwest Atlanta, including the home of an Atlanta police officer.
The reward has gone from $2,000 to $23,000, with the first $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, an additional $1,000 from Crime Stoppers, $10,000 from Georgia Arson Control and $10,000 from the district attorney’s office.
The three departments held a news conference in the street in front of 335 Betsy Ave., one of two homes hit by one or more arsonists. Jan. 15, that home was intentionally set on fire, according to police. Jan. 26, the home of a police officer, also on Betsy Avenue (its address is not being released) was also intentionally set on fire.
Both cases remain unsolved and no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information on the cases is encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or visit atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/. Tips can be left anonymously.
