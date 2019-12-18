A group of concerned residents are planning to flood the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta Dec. 19, when a U.S. District Court judge is expected to rule on a possible injunction against the state over voting rights.
Dec. 16, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones issued an emergency ruling to allow Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to go ahead with a plan to purge 309,000 voters listed as inactive from the state’s rolls, and a court hearing is set for Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
The state’s plan upset some residents who felt it was unfair, prompting them to organize a rally to make their opinions known at the hearing.
Fair Fight Action, a voting rights organization founded by 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams following her close loss to Republican Brian Kemp, filed a lawsuit to block the state’s legal stance on purging the voter rolls, which requires residents to vote to remain active on the rolls.
For more information on the rally, visit https://bit.ly/2YZWRV0.
