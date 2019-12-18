Judge permits Georgia voter roll purges, plans 2nd hearing

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger answers questions after the Georgia House passed a bill to buy a new election system that includes a paper ballot. Georgia election officials are set to begin a mass purge of inactive voters from the state’s voting rolls on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being cancelled, about 4% of the state’s total registered voters. Those voters were mailed notices in November and had 30 days to respond in order to keep their registration intact.

 AP-Bob Andres, File

A group of concerned residents are planning to flood the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta Dec. 19, when a U.S. District Court judge is expected to rule on a possible injunction against the state over voting rights.

Dec. 16, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones issued an emergency ruling to allow Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to go ahead with a plan to purge 309,000 voters listed as inactive from the state’s rolls, and a court hearing is set for Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

The state’s plan upset some residents who felt it was unfair, prompting them to organize a rally to make their opinions known at the hearing.

Fair Fight Action, a voting rights organization founded by 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams following her close loss to Republican Brian Kemp, filed a lawsuit to block the state’s legal stance on purging the voter rolls, which requires residents to vote to remain active on the rolls.

For more information on the rally, visit https://bit.ly/2YZWRV0.

