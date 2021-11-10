A life-size marble casting of Michelangelo’s "Pietà" found its new home at the Cathedral of Christ the King.
The Carrara marble, exact casting of Michelangelo’s masterpiece, Pieta is the 54th of only 100 authorized to be created and placed. The statue was blessed by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM CONV, and Reverend Monsignor Francis McNamee during a ceremony Nov. 5.
Five hundred years ago, Michelangelo unveiled what would come to be regarded as one of the world’s great masterpieces of inspired art and perhaps the most beautiful sculpture ever created. The Pieta was both the consummate expression of Michelangelo’s artistic abilities and an embodiment of the Divine inspiration that guided his work.
This famous work of art depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after the crucifixion. The Pietà is the only piece of art Michelangelo ever signed. Arte Divine has recreated Michelangelo's masterpiece, Pieta in cast marble using a mold derived from the original Pieta (c. 1498-99, St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City). This posthumous Pieta is a precise, 1:1 casting that is faithful in every detail to Michelangelo’s original.
“Our cathedral, school, parish community and the Archdiocese of Atlanta are so very blessed to have this iconic image of our Christian faith placed here at the Cathedral of Christ the King," Rector of the Cathedral Monsignor Francis G. McNamee said. "For our youth, the Pieta serves to focus the hearts and minds of our students toward God and keeps Him ever present in their daily lives. For our sick and elderly, the Pieta serves to inspire healing, hope, peace and compassion to each person and their loved ones."
“We are truly grateful to Archbishop Hartmayer, Monsignor McNamee and the parishioners for the opportunity to place Michelangelo’s masterpiece at the Cathedral of Christ the King," Pat Kerivan of Arte Divine said.
These exquisite castings are being acquired by corporate and private benefactors, and donating these legacy gifts to select Catholic locations, like the Cathedral of Christ the King. The parish seeks a benefactor(s) to secure the casting as a permanent exhibit at the Cathedral.
“It is Arte Divine’s mission to place Michelangelo’s Pietà in 100 sacred and secular settings around the world," Kerivan said. "In so doing we hope to elevate the hearts and minds of millions of the faithful who will never have the opportunity to travel to Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Rome and personally experience the transcendent beauty of this divinely inspired work that is Michelangelo’s "Pietà.""
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.