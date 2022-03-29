The Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County District Attorney's Office, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision are teaming up to target individuals with at least three felonies through the Repeat Offender Tracking Unit.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, DA Fani Willis, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat and others made the announcement during a March 29 press conference. The unit will be funded by public and private sectors and designed to get serial, repeat offenders off the street.
"We want fairness in our judicial system, we want to treat people fairly and we do want justice," Dickens said. "But we acknowledge right now that any system that allows a cycle of career crime — it is a broken system. This Repeat Offender Tracking Unit is our effort to get these people off the streets and restore public safety in our region."
The unit will have an office at 132 Metro Street in downtown Atlanta and will house two APD employees, one from the DA's office, one from the FCSO and one from DCS, as well as admin staff. Central Atlanta Progress, the Midtown Alliance and the Buckhead Coalition CID are all helping to provide furniture, computers and the office lease.
According to Dickens, 30% of arrests are men and women who have already been arrested for at least three other felonies and around 1,000 individuals are committing up to 40% of the crimes in Atlanta.
The unit will allow APD and its partners to access information and files from multiple agencies, including the courts. The unit will also be checking across agencies once a week for repeat offenders.
"We are now specifically tracking repeat offenders from the time of arrest," Willis said. "We are literally giving them a scarlet letter so that prosecutors and investigators who touch these files know that this is a case where we need to pay more attention and make sure justice is actually served."
According to Bryant, in the past four weeks alone, APD has arrested 75 individuals who have had a combined over 1,800 arrests.
"When an officer has to arrest an individual multiple times, it is very demoralizing," Bryant said. "But what they see today, as us being very united, being very strategic going after criminals and letting them know that we're not tolerating this in the city of Atlanta, in south Fulton county any further. Clearly this shows them we're taking a different stance."
