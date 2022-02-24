Designed by artist Ali Lamoureux, the theme of the 2022 commemorative glass is, “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to Driftwood Beach,” which highlights the beauty of Georgia and features two of the state’s most recognizable naturescapes.
Eventide Brewing is one of many Atlanta breweries celebrating Georgia Beer Day March 5.
Special Photo
Designed by artist Ali Lamoureux, the theme of the 2022 commemorative glass is, “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to Driftwood Beach,” which highlights the beauty of Georgia and features two of the state’s most recognizable naturescapes.
The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild invites you to raise a pint to support local, independent craft brewers when Georgia Beer Day returns March 5.
The annual celebration, which is organized by the GCBG and benefits its member breweries, highlights Georgia’s vibrant craft beer industry.
"Georgia has one of the most vibrant craft beer scenes in the country,” executive director of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild Joseph Cortes said. “And Georgia Beer Day gives us the opportunity to promote our independent brewers and celebrate the incredible impact they have on our state.”
This year, 70 breweries across the state are participating and will be selling a limited edition full-color collector's pint glass. GCBG’s member breweries and Boelter Glassware are teaming up to donate $1 from the sale of every glass to the GCBG to help promote and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.
“As a result of last year’s event, we raised over $12,000 to promote local Georgia brewed craft beer,” Cortes said. “This year, we’re excited to once again offer a beautiful collector’s pint glass to help raise awareness and money for our state’s brewers.”
The participating Atlanta breweries include:
Atlanta Brewing Co.
Best End Brewing Company
Bold Monk Brewing Co.
Elsewhere Brewing
Eventide Brewing
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Halfway Crooks Beer
Monday Night Brewing
Round Trip Brewing Company
New Realm Brewing Co.
Sceptre Brewing Arts
Second Self Beer Company
Steady Hand Beer Co.
SweetWater Brewing Company
Three Taverns Brewery
Wild Heaven Beer
Wrecking Bar Brewpub
Sandy Springs Breweries:
Pontoon Brewing Company
Decatur Breweries:
Three Taverns Brewery
In addition to selling the glassware, each participating brewery has the freedom to creatively choose how they celebrate, guests are encouraged to check their favorite brewery’s website and social media pages to learn about specific programming, specials and promotions.
