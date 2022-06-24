Protests are being planned around Atlanta for June 24 and 25 following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Bans off Our Bodies has protests planned for June 24 and 25 at 5 p.m. near the CNN Center. Protestors will gather at the corner of Marietta St and Centennial Olympic Park Ave and are asked to wear green.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation Atlanta is planning a protest June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the state capitol building. The protest will take place at the east steps of the capitol at 227 Capitol Ave SW.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying he is against the SCOTUS' decision.
"I am sickened by this decision that wrongly and immorally tells women that their bodies are not their own," Dickens said. "The choice to have an abortion is one of the hardest decisions of many women’s lives. That choice is informed by a wide variety of factors, and government should not have a role in denying that choice."
"As a straight man, I have never been told by the government when, whether or how to start and raise my family," Dickens said.
"Make no mistake: this ruling will most grotesquely impact women of color and those who do not have the resources to travel to find safe and high-quality health care outside their communities where reproductive services are made illegal," Dickens said.
Gov. Brian Kemp released his statement in support of the decision, saying the ruling is a "historic landmark for life."
"I look forward to its impact on the legal proceeding surrounding Georgia's LIFE Act, and hope our law will be fully implemented and ultimately protect countless unborn lives here in the Peach State," Kemp said. "Working closely with the General assembly, we have made significant strides to stand for life at all stages —from adoption and foster care reform, to combatting human trafficking and passing the heartbeat bill — and we will continue that important work in the days and months to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.