Drivers who would have to maneuver through double lane closures on Northside Drive near Woodward Way in Buckhead as part of the street’s ongoing bridge replacement project will get a reprieve for at least part of this week.

The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that maintains and protects the Buckhead park next to the bridge, announced the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), which was going to close two of the road’s three lanes June 1 through 19, is delaying the project temporarily.

With the Atlanta Police Department’s officers dealing with multiple protests regarding the recent deaths of George Floyd and other black men and women at the hands of former and current police officers, GDOT stated the city is unable to commit off-duty police officers to the project. A new start date for the project will be announced once those officers can be allocated to it.

The lane closures were to take place June 1 through 19 on Northside, also known as Georgia 3, but only on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The overall project is expected to be completed in August 2021.

