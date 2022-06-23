A proposed legislation could strengthen restrictions on registered sex offenders.
Atlanta Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites introduced legislation during the June 21 council meeting urging the Georgia General Assembly to approve a bill drafted as “Mariam’s Law” to expand restrictions for individuals currently on the sex offender registry.
The resolution calls for the measure to be named “Mariam’s Law” following the kidnapping and murder of Atlanta resident Mariam Abdulrab, 27, in August 2021. Abdulrab was abducted from outside her boyfriend's home Aug. 13 and found shot to death off Lakewood Ave.
Demarcus Brinkley was arrested and indicted on nine charges — one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, attempted rape, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to police, Brinkley had recently been released from prison following a seven year sentence for child molestation.
The resolution introduced during Tuesday’s meeting calls on the state legislature to amend Title 42 of the Code of Georgia to expand requirements for individuals currently on the sex offender registry to better protect people.
“Mariam’s Law” would urge the state to create local state legislation that will properly rate and level sex offenders. The Sexual Offender Registration Board, also known as SORRB, is responsible for rating offenders and assigning an assessment to ensure the safety of the public. The board reviews the records of convicted sexual offenders and makes assessments about the likelihood that an offender will engage in another crime. Records show that the individual who murdered Abdulrab did not receive a risk assessment from the board.
Abdulrab died at the hands of a level-3 registered sex offender, who had been released in November 2020 after spending seven years in jail on multiple child molestation convictions.
"It’s important we support these changes to state law’s registration requirements for sexual offenders so that Mariam Abdulrab’s death will not be in vain," Waites said. "This law would take important, proactive, and measured steps in protecting our citizens from sexually dangerous predators, and passage of the legislation would be a strong step forward."
Level 3 offenders, the most serious classification, are considered high-risk for re-offending, according to experts, and have prior criminal history and documentation of additional sex crimes and/or allegations. Prior to 2020, some sex offenders in Georgia were required to wear electronic monitors after their sentences and probation were completed.
Currently, 11,000 sex offenders have not received an official leveling, or rating, due to several factors — a backlog of classification cases and convictions prior to 2006 before the rating of sex offenders took place.
