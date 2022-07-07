Broadway's award-winning musical "Pretty Woman" is walkin' on back to the Fox Theatre stage this September.
Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, "Pretty Woman: The Musical" springs to life with a creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell ("Hairspray," "Kinky Boots," "Legally Blonde").
Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.
Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, "Pretty Woman" features an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F.
The musical's scenic design is by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.
"Pretty Woman: The Musical" ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway Aug. 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany Sept. 24, 2019, and opened in London’s West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.
"Pretty Woman" will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for "Pretty Woman: The Musical" will go on sale July 26. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308 or by visiting FoxTheatre.org/PrettyWoman. Guests and groups of more than 10 may also call (855)-285-8499.
