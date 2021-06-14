The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was shot while riding in a car down Interstate 85 in Buckhead.
According to a news release, on June 14 at about 4:45 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot on I-85 at Lindbergh Drive. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.
“Preliminary investigation found that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-85 with a black sedan pulled alongside of the vehicle and someone began shooting,” the release stated. “The victim was wounded, and the driver pulled over. The suspect vehicle fled. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.”
This incident is one of several in the past year in which individuals have been shot while driving or riding down a major highway in Atlanta.
No other information about the suspect or his or her vehicle was released by the police, but it will be holding a news conference June 14 at 2 p.m. to provide more details about the case. So check back with the Neighbor for an update.
