The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a northeast Atlanta shooting that resulted in the deaths of two men.
According to a preliminary police report, Dec. 31 at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding someone being shot at 2531 Lenox Road.
“Two adult males, both the apparent victims of a shooting, were found deceased in a red Kia Sorrento,” the report stated. “The vehicle is believed to have been traveling through the intersection of Buford (Highway) at Lenox (Road) when the shooting occurred. Investigators are on scene and working to determine the circumstances surrounding what appears to be a targeted shooting.”
As part of its investigation, police have closed all lanes of Lenox Road between Buford Highway and Interstate 85. The victims have not been identified yet by police.
Check back with the Neighbor for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.