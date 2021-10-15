The Atlanta Police Department is trying to identify one of the teen victims shot and killed off Sherbrook Way Oct. 10.
Police responded to a person shot call at around 10 p.m. Oct. 10 at 3528 Sherbrooke Way SW. Upon arrival, police say they found two victims with gunshot wounds. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was transported to Grady, alert, conscious and breathing.
After arriving to Grady, police say the man told them he had seen the other victim around the neighborhood before. The man died from his injuries shortly after talking with police.
During an Oct. 15 news conference Section Commander of APD's Major Crimes section Major D'Andrea Price said the two men engaged in a "gun battle" following a dispute. Police have not identified the victim who died at the scene and are asking for the public's help.
APD released a composite sketch of the unidentified victim and described him as being between 13 to 17 years old, a Black male, 5'5'' and weighing around 120 lbs.
"I would like to provide a proper notification to this man's family that he has died as a result of a gunshot wound," Price said. "We are asking for your help."
Price also spoke to the Williams family, the family of the man who died at Grady and said Williams is the true victim.
"Our hearts and prayers are with his family," Price said. "He at this time appears to be the true victim that died from this injury."
Police ask anyone who may have seen the unidentified victim or is missing someone to please call and report it.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.