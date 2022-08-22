Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 4:03 pm
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 22 and the suspect has yet to be located.
The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot three people at Colony Square in Midtown.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 22 and the suspect has yet to be located. Atlanta police is canvassing the area and warned residents to avoid streets in the area.
Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW.
We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available.
— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022
Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW.
We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available.
Police have not shared the state of the three people shot and no further information is available at this time.
