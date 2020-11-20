The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place inside the Apple Store at Lenox Square mall in Buckhead.
According to a preliminary police report, Nov. 20 at about 3:03 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a person being shot inside the store, located at 3393 Peachtree Road. When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to his rear.
“The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with a group of male suspects. One of the suspects shot the victim in his rear, then fled the scene in what appeared to be a Blue Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia tag (number) CML8659.
“One suspect has been detained and is currently being interviewed as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”
More suspects and the vehicle they fled in have not been located yet, said Officer Anthony Grant, a police spokesman.
The shooting is just the latest in a series of crimes that have occurred inside or outside Lenox in the past year, including an October robbery and shooting inside Neiman Marcus, a Nov. 6 sexual assault near the mall and a March murder in one of its parking lots.
