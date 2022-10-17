Atlanta Police arrested Travis Landrey, of Louisiana, for the murder of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
At around 4:30 a.m., APD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed to be stolen near Moores Mill Rd. According to police, the two men in the car fled police. The car was later found overturned on Northside Parkway, but police said Landrey fled the scene, leaving the second suspect Braylon Espree behind. Espree is not a murder suspect and was taking to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Homicide Detective Kevin Leonpacher said they believed Landrey was walking around Buckhead with a gun, trying to find another vehicle when he came upon Eberhart. Eberhart was found shot to death off Peachtree Battle Ave in Buckhead at around 7:40 a.m. Landry allegedly shot Eberhart before stealing his car and reuniting with Espree, police say.
The pair attempted to flee Georgia to Alabama, but law enforcement agencies arrested Landry and Espree in Mobile County, Alabama.
"Anytime we have such a senseless act in our city, it is of the highest priority to this police department that we work as diligently, as quick and as hard as we possibly can to track down each and every lead to bring justice to our grieving families," APD Major Peter Malecki said.
Landry is being charged with Hijacking Motor Vehicle, Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Possession of Firearm During a Felony. He was transported to the Mobile County Jail and is currently still in their custody.
