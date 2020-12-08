One man has been arrested and a woman died when the stolen car they were in burst into flames following a crash in Midtown after hitting a police officer’s vehicle downtown and then driving away, the Atlanta Police Department stated.
According to a preliminary report, Dec. 7 at about 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a Jaguar SUV being stolen at the Marriot Marquis hotel at 264 Peachtree Center Ave.
When they arrived, they located the vehicle, and a police car attempted to pull it over near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Ralph McGill Boulevard when it came stopped at an apartment complex on Courtland Street. The suspect driving the stolen vehicle then put it in reverse and hit the officer’s patrol car.
“The stolen vehicle then fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction northbound on Courtland,” the report stated. “The suspect vehicle lost control and collided into a pole coming to a final rest at 11th (Street) and Juniper (Street). The suspect vehicle was engulfed in flames. A male occupant crawled out of the vehicle while on fire.
“(The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department) assisted on the scene to put out the vehicle fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put the flames out on the male suspect occupant. A female occupant was later found inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by Grady EMS. The male suspect was transported to Grady (Memorial Hospital) detention in critical condition. The investigation continues at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.