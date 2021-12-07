Surveillance footage of a double murder suspect shows the suspect entering the victims' apartment, then leaving nearly two hours later carrying what appears to be a safe.
Atlanta Police Department released the Nov. 22 surveillance footage in hopes of anyone recognizing the man. Footage shows a man in dark clothing and his face obscured by a facemask, hoodie and baseball cap at Camden Vantage Apartments at 180 Jackson St.
The man is suspected of stabbing a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man to death in their apartment.
The footage shows the man texting someone from the apartment's parking garage before walking toward a different entrance where he was buzzed into the building. The man can then be seen pacing the hallway and pausing at door and then walking back towards the victims' apartment. The video's time stamp shows the suspect entering the apartment around 6:45 p.m.
Then, an hour and a half later, the suspect leaves the apartment carrying police say is a safe, walking briskly to the exit. The suspects looks to be leaning his torso slightly back as if to bear the weight of the safe. His gait is rushed and each time he takes a step, his legs swing out to the side and cross in front of one another. Police are asking the public to pay close attention to his gait and the way he moves.
The suspect is also wearing surgical gloves leaving the apartment, but not when he entered the apartment. The suspect exits the apartment building near a rear courtyard area. The footage shows the suspect tossing the safe over the courtyard fence before hoisting himself over as well.
Atlanta Police Homicide investigators were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found the two victims dead.
At this time, police say this appears to be an isolated incident. Investigators are gathering information and working to identify the suspect and determine the details surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
