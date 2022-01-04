The Atlanta Police Department has solved the 1995 rape and murder of 14-year-old Nacole Smith almost 26 years later.
On June 7, 1995, Smith was walking to school with sister when she realized she forgot something at home. Smith started back for home, taking a shortcut through the woods when a man confronted her. The man attacked and raped Smith before shooting her twice in the head.
Homicide commander for APD Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the police department interviewed hundreds of people, took blood samples from around 50 people and were even able to obtain a DNA profile. However, the case went cold.
Detective Vince Velazquez reopened the case in 2002. Two years later, they had a forensic match. A 13-year-old East Point girl — later identified as Betty Brown — was raped exactly 9 years and 13 days after Smith's death. Brown escaped the man and was able to give a composite to the police.
Smith's killer was back.
Determined to find the man, Velazquez put the composite sketch of the suspect on "America's Most Wanted" and a billboard at Greenbriar. Velazquez retired from department in 2017, years before the case was solved, but continued to work with the department and keep tabs on the case. APD was in constant contact Brown and continued working with East Point.
The cold case unit connected the DNA of Smith's alleged killer to a man who died in hospice care of liver and kidney failure in August 2021 using forensic technology.
Police did not release the man's name, saying they don't want to give any relevance to him and his despicable crime.
Brown and Smith's mother, Acquenellia Smith, spoke through tears during a Jan. 4 press conference. Brown and Smith have become close over the years as they searched for closure. Before addressing crowd, Brown and Smith shared a tearful
"Today for me is a bittersweet moment," Smith said. "I never imagined this person would be deceased... so many unanswered questions I had for him that I can never ask. i would never say it was closure for me because I will live with this pain for the rest of my life."
"(I'm) just taking one day at a time," Smith said. "Those are my plans...I don't know what I'm feeling right now, but I tell you I'm in so much pain."
In another act of bravery, Brown spoke to the audience and revealed her name for the first time, as police do not name child rape survivors.
"I never thought that I would be here speaking," Brown said. "I don't even know what to say. This has been a part of my life that I have hidden for a while because I just did not want to live in that pain anymore, but I'm here."
Brown said she is not okay with how long it took to get here, but happy that she is finally here and that the man is "no longer out there able to do the things to me and Nacole to others."
Brown continued on to address the suspect's family.
“To know the man who you loved, you respected did something so horrible to me and Nacole, I want you to live in that. I want you to wear that like I did. Like I do every day of my life,” Brown said.
