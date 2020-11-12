The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect wanted in the carjacking and shooting death of a man in a Goodwill store parking lot in Buckhead.
According to a news release, Oct. 20 at about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired in the area of 1180 Collier Road. When they arrived, officers found Lawrence Denney, 73, dead in the store’s parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
“The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Denney was shot during a carjacking where his vehicle was taken,” the release stated. “As the investigation progressed, investigators were able to identify 17-year-old Antonio Sanders as a suspect in this case.”
Nov. 11, investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Sanders with murder and hijacking a motor vehicle. He was served with the warrants at the Fulton County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.
