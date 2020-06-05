The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding up to seven suspects accused of beating up the manager of Underground Atlanta downtown May 30 as he cleaned up the damage done by looters the previous night, when peaceful protests over the deaths of black individuals at the hands of former and current police officers erupted into violence, riots, vandalism and thefts.
According to a police report, Craig Waters, the manager, was attacked just after midnight by the suspects as he took photos of the damage and tried to board up the affected businesses.
“The investigation revealed that the victim … had been attacked by a crowd of people,” the report stated. “Witnesses told police that Mr. Waters was at the location when a woman began to assault him without provocation. Shortly after that, a group of males began to assault the victim and he tried to flee.
“According to witnesses, the crowd chased Mr. Waters down and beat him severely. A friend of the victim took him to the hospital prior to police arrival. Investigators are actively working to follow the available leads and identify the perpetrators in this incident.”
In a message posted to Facebook, Johnna Thibaudeau, Waters’ stepdaughter, said six males and one female attacked him.
“(They were) kicking him until he passed out,” Thibaudeau said. “They left him and then hotel security grabbed and pulled him inside and locked the doors. The security company owner called an ambulance but after an hour of waiting, he took him to the hospital himself.
“Craig has a skull fracture on the right side of his face where his cheek connects to his nose and his right eye socket is broken. He has multiple gashes and horrible bruises all over.
This is inexcusable. Craig is a man who does not have a racist bone in his body...someone who has 2 black son in laws and mixed grandchildren...and was just looking after the property he manages. No one deserves this.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of one or more suspects.
