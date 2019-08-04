The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Aug. 4 in Buckhead and is seeking the public’s help identifying the occupants of a vehicle possibly involved in the case.
According to a preliminary police report, at about 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at 3195 Roswell Road regarding a person being shot. Once they arrived, officers found a female with a gunshot wound to her arm.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the female was walking along Roswell Road and talking with several people when they heard two shots being fired,” the report stated. “The female then realized she had been shot in the arm. She was transported to Grady (Memorial) Hospital in stable condition. At this time, it is unclear who fired the shots. Investigators continue working this case to identify the suspect(s).”
The department’s gun assault unit has released surveillance footage showing an orange Ford Mustang it would like to identify in relation to the shooting. Investigators want to talk to the occupants of the vehicle in an effort to further their investigation of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.