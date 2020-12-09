A male suspect has died two days after the stolen car he drove while fleeing the police was in a fiery Midtown car wreck that also claimed the life of a female passenger, the Atlanta Police Department stated.
The suspect vehicle and the man driving the car were on fire when the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department arrived to put out the flames as the man crawled from the car, and the female occupant was later found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but died Dec. 9, the police stated in a follow-up email.
According to a preliminary report, Dec. 7 at about 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a Jaguar SUV being stolen at the Marriot Marquis hotel at 264 Peachtree Center Ave.
When they arrived, they located the vehicle, and a police car attempted to pull it over near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Ralph McGill Boulevard when it came stopped at an apartment complex on Courtland Street. The suspect driving the stolen vehicle then put it in reverse and hit the officer’s patrol car.
“The stolen vehicle then fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction northbound on Courtland,” the report stated. “The suspect vehicle lost control and collided into a pole coming to a final rest at 11th (Street) and Juniper (Street). The suspect vehicle was engulfed in flames.”
Also, the police stated one firearm was recovered from the crash scene. The Georgia State Patrol was requested to work the accident part of the incident, and the Atlanta Police is investigating the stolen vehicle portion.
The dead male’s and female’s identities have not been released yet, pending notification of next of kin.
“An initial review of the incident indicates this (incident) was in violation of the department’s no-chase policy. However, a more in-depth review will be conducted,” the police stated.
The policy, which took effect in January, applies only to vehicle chases and not foot or helicopter pursuits. It was enacted for safety's sake after two December 2019 wrecks resulted in three deaths.
In the first one, two men died when their vehicle was hit by a car driven by two suspects who ran a red light while being chased by police at high speeds. In the second, a car crash involving a stolen car resulted in the death of one driver, and the department looked into whether or not one of its patrol cars played a role in the wreck.
But the policy has been criticized by some for giving criminals a chance to get away from committing crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.