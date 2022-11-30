Atlanta Police are searching for two suspects involved in the Nov. 26 Atlantic Station shooting that killed two children.
Investigators released security footage and photos from before and after the shooting on 17th Street. APD does not have the names of the suspects, but said that one of them is the suspected shooter.
At around 8 p.m. Nov. 26, officers responded to 1371 Market St. SW in reference to multiple people shot. Upon arrival, officers located multiple persons with gunshot wounds.
Police say a group of teens were escorted off the property by off duty APD and Atlantic Station security guards for "disorderly behavior" and a violation of the Atlantic station curfew.
At some point a dispute occurred among the juveniles that escalated to gunfire, killing 12-year-old Zyion Charles and injuring several others. Cameron Jackson, 15, died as a result of his injuries Nov. 29. According to police, three weapons were recovered from the scene.
"It's tragic," APD Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said. "Being a father myself, having young teenager daughters, its difficult to investigate the death of a child."
Police claim the meeting was random and that Jackson and his friends were on their way to Atlantic Station to "enjoy the festivities." The gunfire was aimed at Jackson, police said, but they do not know why the child was targeted. Police did not say whether or not the shooting was gang-related.
"My heart goes out to the mothers of these sons," Dearlove said. "I can't imagine what they are currently going through...they should be preparing for Christmas, the holidays, but now they have to spend their time on making arrangements to bury their sons."
Additionally, the Crime Stoppers Reward in this case has been increased to up to $10,000.
Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
