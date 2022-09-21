Atlanta police are still searching for the body of missing 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir, who they believe was murdered and moved to a new location.
Lenoir was last seen with two men, Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite, 29, at 1660 Peachtree St NE in Midtown on July 30. Police believe Lenoir was killed at the apartment and was then moved to a different location and her body disposed of.
Police arrested Reynolds in Conyers and is being held at the Fulton County Jail, but are still looking for Oboite. Oboite is believed to still be in the metro-Atlanta area.
"Anytime we advertise an individual's face and let them know that they are wanted, we know that it increases the likelihood of that person trying to flee, but we also know we are stronger when we work together with the community," APD Major Peter Malecki said. "We are confident that tips will come in and will lead us to the apprehension of this individual."
With the help of phone company and technological evidence, police were able to track Lenoir to the apartment. Police say Reynolds and Oboite had a brief "acquaintanceship" with Lenoir and were not complete strangers.
Both men are facing charges of murder and concealing the death of another. Malecki said they do not believe Lenoir's murder is linked to sex trafficking, but are still trying to determine motive.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tipanonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.