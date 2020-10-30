The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested three former employees accused of abusing and neglecting residents at a retirement community.
According to a news release, the police conducted three different criminal investigations into the former workers at the Sandy Springs Place Senior Living Center at 1260 Hightower Trail. They were later charged with several crimes, including aggravated battery, felony elder abuse and elder neglect.
The first investigation started May 10, when police received a complaint regarding an April incident.
“Detectives learned through the family members of the victim, 79-year-old John Furman, that in early April, while in the care of this facility, he was found on the floor after suffering from a fall,” the release stated. “As a result of this fall, the victim suffered a laceration to his head and massive bruising to his face.”
Employees reported Furman’s fall and injuries to the center’s manager, Katrina Perkins, and its director, Jeffrey Smith. However, according to the release, “Both the director and manager to this facility failed to notify EMS or the victim’s family. Due to these injuries, the victim’s health started to decline rapidly; however, family members were unaware and not allowed to visit him due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“A third-party nurse was brought in by the center to look at severe pressure ulcers on the victim resulting from not being turned properly. This third-party nurse took pictures of the ulcers after becoming concerned and sent them to the family.”
Because of Furman’s injuries and ulcers, family members arranged to have him removed from the center, but on the day he was to leave, the center did not perform a bedside swallow examination and Perkins gave him a doughnut to eat, police said.
“Since the swallow test to assess the risk for dysphagia was not carried out, the victim choked (on) the doughnut and died two days later. During an autopsy performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, pieces of dough were found in the victim’s throat area. The (medical examiner’s office) ruled the cause of death to be asphyxia with the manner of death being ruled as accidental.”
Smith and Perkins each were charged with felony neglect of an elder person at a facility and were later arrested.
According to the release, the second investigation started July 17, after an employee, Tiffany Taylor, physically assaulted the victim, Roy Onan, 81, after a verbal argument. Taylor is accused of pushing Onan to the ground and breaking his hip.
“Due to these injuries, the victim was removed from this facility and transferred to a rehab center where he contracted the COVID-19 virus,” the release stated. “Upon being released from the rehab center, the victim moved home with family members and was unable to walk again. The victim ultimately died the second week of October.”
Taylor was charged with aggravated battery and felony elder abuse/neglect and was later arrested.
According to the release, the third investigation began Oct. 17, after two residents were found with injuries after they got into a fight.
“One of the residents, Alan Staines, was found lying on the ground with visible injures while the second resident, Servillano Avelino, received contusions to his head as a result,” the release stated. “Both residents are elderly with one being confined to a wheelchair. During this incident, the facility did notify family members and both residents were transported to the hospital to receive treatment.
“Due to the mental capacity of both residents, the lack of a third-party witness, and not knowing who started the fight, no charges were brought forth. Family members of both victims were concerned this fight took place and not knowing how long one of the victim’s was lying on the ground before being found by staff members.”
According to the release, the police said its detectives and victim advocate have been in constant communication with the Georgia Department of Community Health regarding the three incidents. Sandy Springs Place has since replaced all employees and is under new management because of these investigations and has cooperated with detectives.
Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to contact Detective J.T. Williams at 770-551-6937 or JTWilliams@SandySpringsGA.Gov.
Several calls placed to Sandy Springs Place seeking comment on the investigations yielded only a busy signal or a delayed hang-up through the automated operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.