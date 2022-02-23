Sandy Springs Police have arrested a man they say shot multiple people with a pellet gun.
Police responded to the area of Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane after receiving a call from a victim that had just been shot multiple times with a pellet-gun by the occupants of a moving vehicle Feb. 22.
The victim was able to provide officers with a detailed description of the car and a direction of travel. The victim told officers he heard at least five shots before being struck multiple times. Police say the shots contained such a force that they caused the victim to fall to the ground when he was hit. As a result of this incident, the victim received three shots to his body, causing visible injuries. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and released.
As officers were still investigating this incident, SSPD dispatch center received a 911 call from another victim who had just been shot with a pellet-gun by the occupants of a Sports Utility Vehicle in the area of Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane within the City of Atlanta. Police were able to quickly identify the vehicle and started to track it.
Soon after the second shooting, SSPD Officers spotted the car travelling in the area of Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway. A traffic stop was conducted and both occupants were taken into custody without issue. Sandy Springs officers collaborated with the Atlanta Police Department and provided them with the identities of the two suspects and vehicle information to assist with their investigation.
During the traffic stop, officers spotted two rifle-style weapons in plain view along with a large amount of pellets. After inspecting the rifles, officers were able to determine them to be pellet “air rifles.” The two suspects were taken to SSPD headquarters for an interview with Detectives.
Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault, battery, and being in possession of fraudulent identification cards.
Police say they are withholding the identity and age of the two suspects as they believe there may be more victims.
"By withholding their identity and pictures, we will preserve the integrity of the investigation as potential victim’s might have to view a photo line-up of the suspects for identification purposes," SSPD said in a statement.
This investigation is on-going and additional charges are possible.
Police are asking anyone with information on this case or believes that they were a victim to contact Detective Morgan at WMorgan@SandySpringsGa.Gov or their local police department where the incident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.