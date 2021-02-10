The Sandy Springs Police Department announced a suspect has been arrested in a recent home invasion case.
According to a news release, on Dec. 14, officers responded to a 911 call about a home invasion at The Whitney Apartments at 5555 Roswell Road. When they arrived, they found the victim, an apartment resident, running away in the parking lot. He had been severely beaten and pointed officers to his apartment, where one of the suspects had accidentally shot himself while pistol-whipping him.
“Sandy Springs Police detectives learned this victim had been targeted after agreeing to meet with a person he met on a dating app,” the release stated. “Two suspects arrived at the victim’s apartment and forced their way inside by beating him with a firearm. As the suspect pistol-whipped the victim with a weapon, that firearm accidentally discharged one round, causing a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the suspect, resulting in his immediate death.”
Police stated the second suspect fled the scene and was at large until being arrested Feb. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service. That suspect, identified as Ishmael Levi Khan, 20, of Fort Valley, has been charged with home invasion in the first degree, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony murder.
The second suspect, who died at the scene, was identified as Kahn’s brother, Najahan Khan, 22, also of Fort Valley. The murder charge against his brother was related to his death, said Sgt. Ortega, a Sandy Springs Police spokesman.
“In the state of Georgia, each time someone commits a felony crime that results in the death of another, that automatically becomes a felony murder,” Ortega said of the law.
Ishmael Khan has been transported to the Fulton County Jail and is awaiting prosecution. Anyone with additional information on this case or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Tomlin at 770-551-3321 or ITomlin@SandySpringsGA.Gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.