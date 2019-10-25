A Peeping Tom suspect who allegedly has terrorized women the Virginia-Highland community in recent weeks has been caught, the Atlanta Police Department announced Oct. 25.
After the police gained enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Enio Castellanos, 61, on felony peeping tom charges, he turned himself in at the department’s headquarters in downtown Atlanta Oct. 24, a news release stated.
Castellanos is accused of looking into the homes of women at least four times: Sept 19 and 20 and Oct. 17 and 19, all between 10 p.m. and midnight.
On the most recent date, a woman called the police after seeing a male suspect looking through her bathroom window from her outside air-conditioning unit. Her neighbor yelled outside to warn her about the man, who was caught on a surveillance camera peering in from outside her home.
“She then looked out of her window and noticed that the male was indeed the same suspected peeping tom that she reported earlier in the week,” an officer wrote in his report. “As her neighbor stated that she was going to kill the suspect, the male ran northbound through an alley way which leads to Frederica Street.”
Tracy Flanagan, spokeswoman for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, said Castellanos was released Oct. 25 on a $2,000 signature bond through the Fulton County Jail and his next court date is Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 1D.
