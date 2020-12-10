The officer who pursued a suspect’s vehicle after it rammed into his police car, later resulting in a fiery Midtown car wreck that claimed the lives of both the driver and passenger defied the Atlanta Police Department’s no-chase policy, the department stated.
“An initial review of the incident indicates this (incident) was in violation of the department’s no-chase policy. However, a more in-depth review will be conducted,” the police stated in a news release.
Both the man driving the car and the woman in the front passenger seat died after the car, a Jaguar SUV, drove into reverse and hit the police car attempting to pull over the suspect’s vehicle, which was reported stolen Dec. 7 at the Marriot Marquis hotel downtown. The car then drove the wrong way on Courtland Street and crashed into a pole at the intersection of 11th and Juniper streets before bursting into flames.
The no-chase policy, which took effect in January, applies only to vehicle chases and not foot or helicopter pursuits. It was enacted for safety's sake after two December 2019 wrecks resulted in three deaths.
In the first one, two men died when their vehicle was hit by a car driven by two suspects who ran a red light while being chased by police at high speeds. In the second, a car crash involving a stolen car resulted in the death of one driver, and the department looked into whether or not one of its patrol cars played a role in the wreck.
But the policy has been criticized by some for giving criminals a chance to get away from committing crimes.
Erika Shields, the department's chief when the policy was enacted, said some officers have been trained to chase suspects and use the pit maneuver to stop them, but the rest were not allowed to pursue them as a safety measure.
“When (a suspect steals a car with) the child … in the back seat (while) the grandmother or the mother went into the store to get a loaf of bread,” she said, “and they didn’t make it because some knucklehead flew through an intersection at 90 miles an hour, it scarred me.”
