The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Buckhead.
According to a news release, April 3 at about 3 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian being hit by a car at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Lindbergh Drive. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ethan McCallister, 28, who had been struck by a vehicle.
“The suspect vehicle fled the scene,” the release stated. “The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. A witness at the scene supplied video from a dash-cam that shows the suspect vehicle, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, immediately after striking Mr. McCallister. The suspect vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed and nearly struck another pedestrian.”
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Officer Polke with the accident investigations unit at 404-546-5466 or bepolke@atlantaga.gov or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
