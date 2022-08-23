Police have identified the woman they say killed two people and injured another during a shooting at Colony Square Midtown Aug. 22.
Fulton County Sheriff's office released the booking photo of Raissa Kenge, the woman they say is behind the shooting. After authorities searched the city for several hours, Kenge was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident.
Atlanta Police say the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Aug. 22. Officers found two people who appeared to have been shot. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located another person who appeared to have been shot.
The victims were taken to the hospital, where two were pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified them as 60-year-old Michael Shinners and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman. Police have not released details on the condition of the third victim.
"We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation," APD spokesperson Officer TaSheena Brown said. "Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshalls Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS. With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport."
Police say they do not know what caused the shooting, but Shinners and Freeman were two of several people named in a job discrimination lawsuit filed by Fenge against the apartment management of 1280 West where she lived.
Atlanta Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke to reporters about the shooting, saying they believe the victims were likely targeted by the suspect. Police also said Kenge never made it to "controlled areas of the airport."
"The security of the airport was never comprised at this time," Dickens said. "The suspect was apprehended prior to being in any controlled areas of the airport. So I repeat, the airport was safe and secure in those areas because the individual never made it into the controlled areas of the airport."
Schierbaum said he believes the suspect used a handgun and that handgun was recovered at the airport.
"On behalf of the citizens of Atlanta, I offer my condolences to the families that are affected. . .that are the family members of the victims from this incident," Dickens said.
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.
