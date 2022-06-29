Atlanta Police have identified 36-year-old Melvin Williams as the suspect in the Subway shooting that left one young woman dead and another injured June 26.
Williams ordered a sandwich at the Subway off Northside Drive just south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown. According to police, Williams thought there was "too much mayonnaise" on his sandwich and began shooting at the employees. Police say Williams shot and killed 26-year-old Brittany Macon, who had just started working at that location three weeks ago.
Williams also shot and injured 24-year-old Jada Nicole Statum, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
"It was a very senseless act — someone armed with a handgun who could not resolve conflict decided that was the way to do it and so now we have one female deceased and another female recovering from the injuries and there was also a 5-year-old child also in the restaurant," APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.
Hampton said Statum's 5-year-old child was also at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
"That child was also placed in danger," Hampton said. "That child has to go through some type of trauma counseling, so again this is (an) incident that we always talk about did not have to happen, but there is still some residual affects that families are going to have to deal with. Not only the homicide, but this child is going to have a traumatic incident that they're going to have to deal with."
The family said Macon and Statum lived together and that Macon loved Statum’s son as her own.
"Yes, it's a sandwich, but more importantly, it's someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation to just reorder a sandwich, decided to take actions into his hands and now we have families who are devastated," Hampton said.
Williams is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.