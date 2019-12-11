The Sandy Springs Police Department announced the woman who had been missing since Dec. 10 and may have been in danger has been found and is safe.
According to a news release, Jessica Demesa, 41, was last seen Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at her home in Sandy Springs.
“Ms. Demesa has been located and is no longer considered endangered,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham, a department spokesman.
