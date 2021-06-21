A woman who went missing last week has been found, the Atlanta Police Department announced.
According to a news release, Brittany Wicklein, 31, was last seen June 17 in the area of the Simpson Plaza shopping center, located at 731 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. But in an email sent June 18 at 9:29 p.m., Senior Officer Taneesha Brown, a police spokeswoman, said Wicklein "is no longer considered missing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.