The Atlanta Police Department announced a 14-year-old girl who went missing last week has returned home unharmed.

In an Aug. 7 email update at 10:56 p.m., Officer Anthony Grant, a police spokesman, said the girl, Amoore Murphy, had gone home.

According to a news release, Amoore was last seen Aug. 3 at about 6:30 p.m. getting into a rideshare vehicle, a silver Chevy Impala or Malibu, at her home on King Charles Road in southwest Atlanta. But that car was not a suspect vehicle, police stated in a follow-up email.

