The man who's firearm discharged at the security checkpoint of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Nov. 20 has turned himself in 10 days later, police say.
Atlanta Police Department announced Kenny Wells, a convicted felon, turned himself in to the Clayton County Jail Nov. 30. The 42-year-old is facing charges of carrying a weapon or long gun at a commercial service airport, reckless conduct, discharging of firearms on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to police, Wells' weapon discharged around 1:30 p.m. at the main security checkpoint, inciting chaos throughout the airport Nov. 20. Allegations of an active shooter swarmed through social media as videos and images spread of passengers on the ground and standing outside the airport after being evacuated.
The Atlanta airport quickly put those allegations to rest, releasing a statement on Twitter saying there was no active shooter, but an “accidental” discharge.
According to Robert Spinden, the Transportation Security Administration’s federal security director for Georgia, while going through TSA, a prohibited item in Wells’ luggage was flagged. Wells was required to submit to a second search. During the second search, a TSA agent told Wells to not touch his property, but as the agent opened the luggage, Wells allegedly lunged for his firearm in his bag, leading to the firearm discharging. Spinden said Wells then fled the security checkpoint with his firearm.
Wells' firearm was later located in an airport trashcan Nov. 23.
APD said they are one of several law enforcement agencies working on the case and will not release any further information. APD also said they are not releasing body cam footage at this time.
