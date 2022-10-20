Atlanta Police impounded at least 10 cars and arrested 10 people for reckless driving and street racing near Lenox Square Oct. 15 and 16.
Atlanta Police were notified of a group of reckless drivers performing donuts and burnouts in major intersections of adjoining counties during the middle of the night Oct. 15. Police say the group eventually made their way to Atlanta and continued racing around areas such as I-75/85 at 17th St. and Lenox Rd. at Peachtree Rd.
Atlanta Police were able to respond to the incidents quickly and disperse the gatherings while charging at least 10 participants and impounding 10 vehicles at the various locations, in the process.
"Street racing remains a priority to us, and we will not stop our efforts to eradicate these criminals from our streets," APD said in a statement. "While multiple arrests were made for this behavior overnight, our work is far from over. Using our technology and intel from our local and state partners, we often make arrests after the fact, due to thorough investigations conducted on these events. We are proud of the efforts of our officers last night as the continue to show that street racing will not be tolerated in the City of Atlanta."
The suspects arrested were between the ages of 18 and 22 years old, hailing from cities including Atlanta, Tucker, Lawrenceville and Kennesaw. Two parents were also arrested. During a press conference, Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said they will use "every tool available to roundup the lawbreakers."
"You have to be responsible for your children," Schierbaum said.
