The Atlanta Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for one of the three suspects in a deadly March 8 shooting at Lenox Square in Buckhead and has identified the victim in the case.
The victim has been identified as Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee. March 12, Atlanta homicide unit investigators obtained felony murder warrants for a suspect in this case and its fugitive unit is searching for him. The suspect’s name and photo are not being released temporarily, likely until he's caught.
According to a preliminary police report, March 8 at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the mall about a report of an individual being shot in the parking lot.
Both off-duty officers working at the mall and on-duty officers responded to the call and found in the parking lot a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police originally were looking for four suspects and arrested one March 8, but he was released without charges after police determined he was not responsible for any crimes, the report stated.
“The investigation revealed that earlier in the afternoon the victim was involved in a dispute over a parking space with four suspects in the mall parking lot,” the report stated. “The victim and suspects separated and entered the mall but later the victim and suspects returned to the parking lot and the dispute continued.
“At one point one of the suspects pulled a firearm and shot the victim at least once. The four suspects immediately got into a vehicle and tried to flee but had a traffic collision while still in the parking lot. The four suspects fled on foot and an off-duty Cobb County police officer apprehended one suspect. That suspect is currently detained. Atlanta police detectives are actively working to identify the remaining three suspects and the investigation is continuing.”
The police have emailed the media a photo of the suspects taken from surveillance video at the mall. If anyone has information on the suspects or their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577- 8477 or www.stopcrimeatl.org.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously, and witnesses are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if it leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
