The Sandy Springs Police Department has released the name of the woman who was killed when a tree fell on the car she was driving in rainy conditions Oct. 31.
The driver was identified as Aquarius Johnson, 38, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police news release. The accident occurred on Mount Paran Road near Jett Road. Johnson is an employee of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management and was driving a city-issued vehicle at the time of the accident, about 1 p.m.
Police and fire department personnel responded to the scene after getting a 911 call about it.
“The tree fell during severe weather in the area,” the release stated. “The vehicle was heavily damaged. The driver had to be extricated by fire personnel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.