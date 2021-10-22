The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested eight people who allegedly aided in a home invasion where a mother and her young daughter were held at gunpoint.
Just after 10 p.m. Oct. 1, Sandy Springs Police responded to a violent home invasion in the 4700 block of Northside Drive. Multiple males, armed and masked, forced entry into a home occupied by a mother and her juvenile daughter.
Police say the suspects held the victims at gunpoint and demanded that they turn over their valuables. The suspects searched the home while threatening to kill the victims if they did not cooperate with their demands. The suspects stole several personal belongings, along with two vehicles.
According to police, the suspects also took the victim’s phones and told the mother they would kill her if she called the police. The victims cooperated with the demands of the suspects and were not physically harmed. The stolen vehicles were located a few hours later after being abandoned.
Police have identified the following individuals as being involved in this incident:
Robert Gunter (18, Atlanta) -Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Norman Thompson (21, Conyers) - Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Montavious Goodwin (22, Union City)-Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Darryl Johnson (21, Atlanta) - Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Contaiovus Howard (24, Union City) - Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Azhanee Scott (22, Atlanta) - Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Jermaine Caldwell (23, Atlanta) - Conspiracy to Commit: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
Jude Morgan (24, Atlanta) - Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Theft by Taking
All listed subjects are in custody and housed at the Fulton County Jail, with the exception of Jermaine Caldwell.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible as the case evolves. If the public has any information on this case, or the whereabouts of Jermaine Caldwell, please contact Detective M. Burson at (770) 551-2570 or mburson@sandyspringsga.gov
