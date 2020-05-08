The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an incident in which an 84-year-old woman was seriously injured when two suspects wearing surgical masks robbed her while she was walking home from the pharmacy in Buckhead May 4.
According to a police report, officers were called to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead to follow up on a report of an injured person. Once they arrived, they found out the woman, Dorothy Lamson, was robbed at about 2:30 p.m. while walking along Peachtree Road near Brighton Road and Montclair Drive.
“The investigation revealed that a suspect pushed her from behind and took her purse,” the report stated. “The shove caused Ms. Lamson to fall and seriously injure her arm. The (first) suspect then took Ms. Lamson’s purse and was last seen running to a vehicle nearby.”
Investigators used local surveillance video footage to find images of the suspects. The first one is described as a black male wearing a surgical mask, a white T-shirt and green pants, and the second one is described as a black male wearing a surgical mask, a white shirt and black pants. They were last seen in a dark blue or black 2018 or 2019 Honda Accord with a paper drive-out tag.
According to a Fox 5 report, Lamson’s injuries sustained in the fall included a left arm fracture and several broken bones in her shoulder, requiring surgery for one or both injuries.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to its tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com.
Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of $2,000 or more for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.