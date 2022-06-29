Police Tape File.jpg

A decomposed body has been found behind a Buckhead home, according to police. 

Police say the body was found in Peachtree Creek near a home on Brookdale Drive and told 11Alive at the scene that the body was "slightly decomposed." 

Authorities have not identified the body and cause of death is still unknown. 

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.