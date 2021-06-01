Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested on domestic violence charges by the Sandy Springs Police Department following an incident with his wife at their home.
According to a news release, on May 29 at 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress at a home on Windsor Cove. When they arrived, they heard screaming coming from inside and noticed the front door was wide open.
“Due to the exigency of the known facts, officers entered the residence through the open door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall,” the release stated. “Officers were able to immediately take the suspect into custody without further incident. In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury. Preliminary investigation has revealed this incident to be domestic related between the suspect and his wife, both residents of the Windsor Cove home.”
Ozuna, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation under the Domestic Violence Act and battery under the Domestic Violence Act. According to police, the victim did have visible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital. Ozuna was booked into the Fulton County Jail on those charges and is awaiting prosecution. According to online Fulton jail records, Ozuna was released May 29 on $20,000 bond.
Ozuna, who placed sixth in the National League MVP voting last year, has been on the injured list since May 26, when he broke two fingers while sliding into third base in a game at the Boston Red Sox. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Braves addressed the incident.
“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the commissioner’s office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matters should be referred to the office of the commissioner.”
