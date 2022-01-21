A 22-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after her 1-year-old was accidentally shot and by another child.
The shooting happened Jan. 12 at a home off Harwell Rd. Upon arrival, officers located a 1-year-old child, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Police say the firearm was left unsecured in a room with two small children.
One of the children gained access to the weapon and fired it, striking the other child. The child was rushed to Scottish Rite where he died three days later.
Police arrested the child’s mother, Amaiya Dachanel Williams, on a charge of murder in the second degree. Police say the child's family members and other people were at the house at the time of the shooting.
"This arrest does not bring us solace; this is a horrific incident with a nightmarish outcome for everyone involved, but especially the baby who never got a chance to live a full life," APD wrote in a statement. "When children die due to adult negligence or any other reason, it is heartbreaking. Over the past year, there have been too many times where our officers have responded to a call of a child shot who was seriously injured or killed due to the negligence of adults who are trusted to protect them."
Atlanta Police said it will hold all persons responsible when these incidents occur, and evidence is clear. and do everything in their power to ensure they are held accountable, to the fullest extent of the law.
"To be clear, it is not our goal to add to the tragedy in making these arrests, but we must hold those accountable whose recklessness or complacency leads to the loss of life," APD said. "Atlanta, help us to help you. If you choose to be a gun owner, be responsible and properly secure your weapons."
Williams was transported to the Fulton County jail without incident.
