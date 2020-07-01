A suspect wanted for the shooting death of a man was caught after a police officer gave chase on a bicycle to help another officer arrest him, the Atlanta Police Department has announced.
According to a news release, Andrew Scott Callahan, 37, of Atlanta, was shot to death June 28 near 830 Willoughby Way NE. Two days later, while detectives were canvassing the area where the shooting took place, they spotted a suspect, Nicholas Fonseca, 21, of Atlanta. Fonseca then tried to escape by riding a bicycle on the BeltLine, and officers from the police’s Zone 6 and Path Force Unit responded and pursued Fonseca on foot, and one of the officers then borrowed a bicycle from a passing cyclist to try to catch him.
“The officer was able to maintain sight of the suspect and provide updates on their location to nearby officers,” the release stated. “Officers were able to catch up to and apprehend Fonseca near Ponce City Market without incident.”
Fonseca has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony murder and is being held in the Fulton County Jail, said Tracy Flanagan, a spokeswoman for the Fulton Sheriff's Office. He will have a court hearing July 2 at noon.
To view a video of the bicycle chase, visit https://youtu.be/HktIqHqEhyY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.