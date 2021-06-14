The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested two 15-year-old suspects in an armed robbery at Lenox Square mall in Buckhead, where one man was shot.
According to a news release, on June 13 at about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired outside Lenox’s Nike store. When they arrived, they found a man in his early 40s who worked at the mall as a security guard and was shot in the torso, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek said in a news conference later that night.
“Atlanta Fire Rescue and Grady EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition,” the release stated. “A description of the suspects were provided by nearby witnesses. Officers immediately established a perimeter around the mall and began canvassing the area.”
Shortly after that, the suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were found outside the Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel next door to the mall and were arrested. During the police’s search of the area, K-9 officers also found and recovered a firearm near the crime scene.
The suspects, whose names are not being released because they are minors, each were charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 years and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They are being held in the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Atlanta.
No other injuries were reported, but Peek said the Nike store was damaged by bullets fired during the incident. It is unclear if the suspects were robbing the security guard or someone else, he added.
Peek said the suspects were found and arrested quickly because the police’s summer plan, a strategy to deploy more officers to certain areas to address an expected uptick in crime since school is out.
“Because we have our actual summer plan in place, we had a multitude of units that were able to quickly respond and make contact with witnesses who stated that a security guard had been shot,” he said.
When asked by a reporter if there may be two other suspects still on the loose, Peek said, “That’s pending the investigation as well.” Regarding the two suspects already caught, he said, “We were ultimately able to recover much evidence, firearms as well, so we’ll be going through the investigation to see where that leads us.”
The security guard, whose name was not released by the police, was in critical condition as of late June 13, Peek said.
Lenox has been the scene of several shootings and other serious crimes in the past few years, prompting Simon Property Group, its owner, to install metal detectors there in December.
At both Lenox and nearby Phipps Plaza, another Simon-owned mall, the company also recently added patrols that include, during business hours, at least one K-9 unit, at least 18 off-duty Atlanta Police officers and over 13 private security officers, according to Lenox’s website.
